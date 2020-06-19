Assistant Professor from Nitte develops ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples amid coronavirus

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, lives of billions of people around the world have been affected one way or another. Due to the pandemic, requirements and expectations have changed in every domain.

Santhosh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Science and Engineering, NMAMIT, Nitte, has developed an innovative touchless ‘theertha dispenser’ for temples. This innovative device was inaugurated at the Mahaganapathi Temple of Nitte campus by Dr Niranjan Chiplunkar, Principal, NMAMIT.

The touchless 'theertha dispenser' provides the advantages of social distancing. “One needs to just place a hand near the dispenser output and the device will automatically sense the palm and dispense theertha. Easy installation, easy refill, low maintenance cost and low power consumption are its added advantages,” said Santhosh.