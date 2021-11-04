Asst drugs controller gets PhD degree

Karnataka Drugs Control department assistant drugs controller has secured a PhD degree from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER).

S Nagaraja completed the research work in Orphan Drugs Regulations under the guidance of H V Raghunandan, former professor, JSS College of Pharmacy, JSSAHER, and co-guide D Vishkante Gowda, professor, JSS College of Pharmacy.

He has been awarded the doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences for his thesis ‘New drug approval process in India with emphasis to orphan drug’.