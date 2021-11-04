Asst drugs controller gets PhD degree

Asst drugs controller gets PhD degree

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 04 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 21:07 ist
S Nagaraja

Karnataka Drugs Control department assistant drugs controller has secured a PhD degree from JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER).

S Nagaraja completed the research work in Orphan Drugs Regulations under the guidance of H V Raghunandan, former professor, JSS College of Pharmacy, JSSAHER, and co-guide D Vishkante Gowda, professor, JSS College of Pharmacy.

He has been awarded the doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences for his thesis ‘New drug approval process in India with emphasis to orphan drug’.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

 