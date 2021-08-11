At 44, this attender passes her SSLC examination

A 44-year-old attender at a college here overcame all barriers in front of her to clear the SSLC examinations.

"I am grateful to the college and teaching faculty, particularly Prof Uday Kumar and Dr Shobha, who motivated me to write the SSLC examinations," said Jayashri, who works as an attender on a temporary basis at the University College.

Jayashri has been working in the college for the past five years.

"I had to discontinue studies after Class V due to financial problems at home. Earlier, I had worked in a cashew factory. Now, after over three decades, I attended online classes of tutorials, which helped me cope up with the studies, and sat on a bench to write the examinations," she recollected with a smile.

“It was Dr Shobha of the University College who enrolled me to Matha Education Tutorials. Initially, I was finding it difficult to cope up with the lessons. The teachers had conducted online classes and I had to do my homework. The teachers were even scolding us for not completing the homework," she said.

Jayashri was ecstatic when the results were announced. "I am happy that I could clear the SSLC exams in the very first attempt,” she said her face beaming with pride. Hailing from Sooterpete in Mangaluru, Jayashri’s husband works as a security guard. “When I announced my decision on enrolling for the SSLC exam, all my family members supported and encouraged me. Now, they are congratulating me for having achieved success. It is hard work and determination which helped me to pass. It was difficult to understand English, Hindi and Mathematics lessons. Still, I did not lose hope but continued to work hard in order to pass the exam," she added.

Jayashri scored 60 marks in Kannada, 40 in English, 35 each in Hindi and Mathematics, 38 in science and 35 in social science. “Kannada was easy for me. Hence, I could score well in Kannada," she added.