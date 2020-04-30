ATI prepares ‘Legal Framework for Covid-19 Risk Mgmnt'

The Centre for Disaster Management (CDM), under the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, has prepared a document on ‘Legal Framework for Covid-19 Risk Management’ for the use of government officers, for effective management of Covid-19, during lockdown and also post-lockdown.

The document is compiled by Ashok Sanganal, head of CDM, ATI, and K Gagan, faculty (Law), ATI, under the guidance of Kapil Mohan, Director General of ATI. The framework is in the form of a power point presentation, for easy reference of the legal provisions provided under Disaster Management Act, 2005, Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The framework, prepared on the basis of the order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on April 15, highlights the relevant provisions of the above mentioned two Acts and the IPC.

As a few selected additional activities are expected to be allowed for public convenience shortly, they need to be carried out under strict operating guidelines. The framework provides detailed lockdown guidelines for the Union and state government departments like standard operating procedure for social distancing for offices, workplace, factories and establishments. It mentions offences and penalties for violation of lockdown measures. It contains guidelines sector wise.

The framework elaborates the constitution of the National Executive Committee, organisational structure for Disaster Management in Karnataka, structure of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), constitution of State Executive Committee, structure of Karnataka State Executive Committee and their duties and responsibilities.

The framework touches up to the district-level. It explains the constitution of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), DDMA structure for districts having City Corporation, constitution of advisory committees and other committees, powers and functions of the District Authority, powers and functions of the District Authority, powers and functions of the District Authority during emergencies.

The framework outlines the functions of the State Executive Committee, to implement the national and state plan for disaster management, as a coordinating and monitoring body for management of disaster in the state, to examine disaster vulnerability and specify measures for prevention and mitigation, to lay down guidelines for preparation of disaster management plans by the government departments District Authorities and to monitor them.

To ensure that communication systems are in order and the disaster management drills are carried out periodically, to lay down review and update state-level response plans and guidelines and to ensure that the district-level plans are prepared, reviewed and updated.