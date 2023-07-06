ATM gutted in fire accident in Karnataka

An ATM of Canara Bank near the new bus stand on the Chikkodi road in the town was gutted in a fire accident in the early hours of Thursday. Electrical short circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the accident.

Local residents attempted to douse the fire by pouring water, but in vain.

By the time the Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived, the ATM had been completely gutted.

Canara Bank branch manager Sagar, who arrived at the spot, said he had no idea of the presence of cash in the ATM as loading of cash had been outsourced to a different agency.

No police complaint had been registered till evening.