ATM gutted in fire accident in Karnataka

By the time the Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived, the ATM had been completely gutted.

DHNS
DHNS, Hukkeri (Belagavi dist),,
  • Jul 06 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 01:55 ist
The ATM of Canara Bank, which was destroyed in a fire accident at Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Thursday. Credit: Special Arrangement

An ATM of Canara Bank near the new bus stand on the Chikkodi road in the town was gutted in a fire accident in the early hours of Thursday. Electrical short circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the accident.

Local residents attempted to douse the fire by pouring water, but in vain.

Also Read | Fire in 3-storey building in Delhi's Jheel Khurenja area

By the time the Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived, the ATM had been completely gutted.

Canara Bank branch manager Sagar, who arrived at the spot, said he had no idea of the presence of cash in the ATM as loading of cash had been outsourced to a different agency.

No police complaint had been registered till evening.

