Atmanirbhar Bharat: Centre issued Rs 4,750 cr to Karnataka, says S T Somashekar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that the Centre has earmarked Rs 4,750 crore to Karnataka under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package for the development of the cooperative sector. Already, a proposal for Rs 600 crore has been submitted to the centre for the release of the grant.

Speaking during the 67th All India Cooperative Week organised by the SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru, he said the Centre also gave Rs 1,750 crore to the cooperative department through Nabard.

Through DCC Banks, and primary agriculture credit cooperative societies, farm loans to the tune of Rs 15,300 crore will be disbursed among 24.5 lakh farmers in Karnataka. Already, 10,000 crore farm loans have been disbursed through 20 DCC Banks and agriculture credit cooperative banks to farmers at zero and three per cent interest rates.

The Minister said that an incentive of Rs 12.75 crore had been provided to Asha workers in Karnataka during the lockdown period. The department has appointed nodal officers to each district to oversee the use of loans that were disbursed under Arthika Spandana programme in the state.

The Centre had recently permitted Karnataka State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited to sell generic medicines across the state through co-operative societies for the first time in country, which will benefit the poor.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the B S Yediyurappa led government in Karnataka will solve row over Kumki, Kana, Bana land along with Moolageni rights in the next two and a half years.