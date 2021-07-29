AT&S employees protest complete 150 days

AT&S employees protest complete 150 days

Workers alleged that the factory management had asked the employees to resolve their issues and get their problem sorted out through the court

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 29 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 21:38 ist
The employees of AT&S and the members of various organisations take out a protest near AT&amp;S Company in Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Thursday. Credit: DH photo

The protest of the terminated AT&S employees entered its 150th day on Thursday. The protesters took out a march from the factory.

They alleged that the factory management had asked the employees to resolve their issues and get their problem sorted out through the court.

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) district secretary Chandrashekar Meti said that the company was violating the law of the land and failed to abide by the Human Rights and Employees related Acts. The company had neither given bonus nor minimum wages to the employees who worked for more than 10 years.

"The employees have approached the court seeking regularisation of jobs. The company has been harassing them to withdraw their petition. It has targeted the employees who approached the court and terminated them from service," he said.

Leader of Swaraj India Ugranarasimhegowda said,"It is not right to terminate the service of the employees who urged to resolve their issues."

All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) state vice-president P S Sandhya, AITUC district unit joint secretary Muddukrishna and others were present.

 

Mysuru
protest
Karnataka

