Attack on church in Karnataka: Miscreants destroy crib, statue of infant Jesus

An alleged attack on St Mary's Church was reported in Periyapatna of Mysuru district on Tuesday evening.

As per the complaint lodged at the Periyapatna police station by Fr John Paul miscreants allegedly destroyed the statue of the infant Jesus placed in a cradle in a crib in the Church premises. The miscreants allegedly threw away the cradle too and had destroyed the pots and glass artefacts kept for decoration in front of the crib. As per the report, they also robbed the donation box kept in front of the crib.

Fr John Paul stated that the act was discovered when Rajanna, a worker of the church entered the Chruch to switch on the lights around 6 pm. The back door of the Church was open when Rajanna entered the church. The miscreants had tried to open another door of the Church as well.

He added that the incident occurred when he had been to Mysuru on some work, and the female worker at the church too was on leave on Tuesday.

Mysuru district ASP Nandini visited the Church.