Attack on KR hospital doctors condemned, action sought

The doctors of Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital and other hospitals in Mysuru, condemned the attack on the doctors and other staff in KR Hospital on Thursday night. They warned of abstaining from work if action is not taken against the offenders.

A patient, aged 55 years from Ghousia Nagar was brought to KR Hospital on Wednesday, in a serious condition, with respiratory problem. The doctors asked the patient’s relatives to shift him to a different hospital, as there was no ICU bed or ventilator bed, available.

However, the patient’s relatives declined to shift him. Thus, the doctors were treating the patients, by managing available resources. The patient succumbed to the infection on Friday night. The relatives were enraged by this and assaulted two doctors, two nurses and an ambulance driver. So, the hospital staff demanded action against the offenders and also protection against such attacks in future.

It has to be recalled that doctors and other hospital staff were assaulted in the taluk government hospital in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district on Thursday. The relatives of a Covid patient, who succumbed to Covid, attacked the hospital staff and pelted stones at the building. They also used oxygen cylinders, to smash the doors and windows.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the people should not attack doctors and hospital staff.

“I have directed the officials concerned to take action against the offenders. I have directed the police commissioner to beef-up security at KR Hospital. The government has decided to appoint an additional dean to the Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre, the custodian of KR Hospital. The pressure on the present dean is more, due to the prevailing Covid crisis. Steps will be taken to avoid any untoward incident in hospitals,” he said.