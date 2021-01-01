Attempt made to set Kannada activist's shop on fire

Attempt made to set Kannada activist's shop on fire

Losses were avoided because the man was alerted by passers-by

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 01 2021, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 13:56 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

Miscreants attempted to set fire to the shop belonging to Kannada activist Srinivas Talukar who hoisted the Kannada flag in front of Belagavi City Corporation in the early hours of Friday.

Talukar, along with other Kannada activists, had hoisted the Kannada flag in front of Belagavi City Corporation recently. He resides at Teggin Galli in the Vadgaon suburb and has a shop in the front portion of the house.

At about 2.20 am, some unidentified people poured kerosene and attempted to set the shop on fire.

A group of people, passing by in a four-wheeler, noticed the fire and called Talukar whose phone number was displayed on the shop board. Talukar, along with his neighbours, then doused the fire and informed jurisdictional Shahapur police about the incident.

He said losses were avoided because he was alerted by the passers-by and they rushed to douse it with the family residing behind the shop.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

5 things to know about 'Animal', Ranbir s new movie

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

How the world welcomed the New Year 2021

'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

'Solo Brathuke So Better' lives up to expectations

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

How the new coronavirus strain spreads

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

'Barely a game' FarmVille for Facebook says goodbye

 