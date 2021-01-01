Attempt made to set Kannada activist's shop on fire

Miscreants attempted to set fire to the shop belonging to Kannada activist Srinivas Talukar who hoisted the Kannada flag in front of Belagavi City Corporation in the early hours of Friday.

Talukar, along with other Kannada activists, had hoisted the Kannada flag in front of Belagavi City Corporation recently. He resides at Teggin Galli in the Vadgaon suburb and has a shop in the front portion of the house.

At about 2.20 am, some unidentified people poured kerosene and attempted to set the shop on fire.

A group of people, passing by in a four-wheeler, noticed the fire and called Talukar whose phone number was displayed on the shop board. Talukar, along with his neighbours, then doused the fire and informed jurisdictional Shahapur police about the incident.

He said losses were avoided because he was alerted by the passers-by and they rushed to douse it with the family residing behind the shop.