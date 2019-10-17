Auspicious start to Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery

Thousands of devotees arrived at Bhagamandala and Talacauvery for the annual Cauvery Theerthodbhava from Thursday afternoon.

The countdown for the annual festivity started from the evening. Rain, which lashed the district from the afternoon, caused inconvenience to the people.

The idol of River Cauvery at Talacauvery was specially decorated with golden jewels at Talacauvery. The festivities began with the special prayers on Thursday morning. Prayers were also offered at Bhagandeshwara Temple under the guidance of the temple priest Anantakrishna. This year, the number of visitors from Tamil Nadu and Kerala is less.

A ‘Sankalpa Mantapa’ built at a cost of Rs 2.50 lakh as an offering by Jnanaganga Foundation Trust’, Kushalnagar, was inaugurated by MLA K G Bopaiah to mark the occasion. The traditional ritual of planting ‘Bettu’ sapling was observed in rural areas on Thursday. ‘Kani Puja’ will be held across Kodagu district as a part of Cauvery fair.

Married women offer prayers by lighting the traditional ‘Nellakki’ lamps at their houses.

Balamuri fair from today will be celebrated at Agasthyeshwara Temple on Friday.

Special prayers will be offered in the temple. The devotees will be served Prasadameals.

Temple priest Chandrashekhar Aital said that Rudrabhisheka and Mahapuja will be offered to the presiding deity.

People, who cannot make it to Talacauvery for Theethodbhava will visit Balamuri, take a holy dip in River Cauvery and offer prayers at the temple. Balamuri Kshetra, 18 km away from Madikeri, houses Kanva Munishwara and Agasthyeshwara Temples.

Sage Agasthya is believed to have consecrated the ‘Shivalingam’ at Balamuri Kshetra on the banks of River Cauvery.

The devotees at Balamuri Kshetra complained about the lack of basic amenities at the temple. At least 3,000 devotees turn up for the Balamuri fair. The condition of the roads connecting the temple is also pathetic, they

said.

On Thursday, the villagers of Balamuri cleaned the premises of the Kshetra.