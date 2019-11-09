Ayodhya verdict: High security in place in Shivamogga

Ahead of pronouncement of the verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, prohibitory orders have been issued under section144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the gathering of more than five persons and any form of protests in the district for 24 hours from 10:00 am, on Saturday.

Speaking to DH, SP K M Shantaraju said security has been tightened across Shivamogga which is communally sensitive to maintain peace. He also warned that stern action would be initiated against those share provocative messages or images in social media networking sites to disturb communal harmony.