Ayodhya verdict: Prohibitory orders imposed in Belagavi

Prohibitory orders have been clamped under section 144 have been clamped across the district in wake of the verdict on the Ayodhya dispute to be delivered on Saturday.

Liquor sale too has been banned in the district for two days and Excise Department has been asked to ensure that the ban is implemented, as per orders issued by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate S B Bommanahalli late on Friday.

Schools and colleges being announced and second Saturday also being a holiday for government offices, banks and financial institutions led in people coming out of their houses in minimum numbers and thin movement of people and vehicles being witnessed. Many as precautionary measures decided to stay put at homes.

The business was affected despite Saturday being market day. Vegetable and fruit vendors too were not seen in regular numbers. People from Goa and Maharashtra who visit the city for the market during weekends too were seen in lesser numbers in the early part of the day.

District and City Police made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents post-verdict by the apex court. A close watch has been kept on the sensitive places across the district.