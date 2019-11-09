Ayodhya verdict: Security beefed up in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru Commissioner of Police has clamped Section 144 across commissionerate jurisdiction till 6 am of November 10 ahead of Supreme Court pronouncing verdict on Ayodhya. All the vehicles entering Mangaluru are monitored at interstate check posts.

The Police have deputed additional forces at the sensitive areas.

No processions or vijayotsava celebrations are permitted as Section 144 is in place. All liquor shops remain closed.

Commissioner of Police Dr. P S Harsha has warned of strict action against those spreading provocative messages on social media.

The police have intensified security across the district as well.