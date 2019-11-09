Ayodhya verdict: Strict vigil in Kalaburagi

Gururaj BR
Gururaj BR, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2019, 10:26am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 10:26am ist
Kalaburgi on high alert ahead of Ayodhya verdict (DH File Photo)

In the wake of Ayodhya judgement by the Apex Court, prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the district today. Prohibitory orders will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm.

Holiday has been declared to schools and colleges of the district.

To keep a strict vigil on the law and order situation of the City. A team of five ACPs, 18 inspectors, a large posse of constables have been formed. 

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patl said a strict vigil has been kept on sensitive taluks like Aland, Afzalpur, and Jewargi of the district.

