‘B A Viveka Rai Pustaka Habba’ to be held on December 12

'B A Viveka Rai Pustaka Habba', a book festival featuring the works of the well-known writer and former vice-chancellor of Kannada University Prof B A Viveka Rai, will be organised at Karnataka Bank Auditorium in Kodialbail on December 12 (10 am), according to a press release.

Four books authored by Vivek Rai, ‘Hotthagegala Hosthilalli’ (a compilation of forewords), ‘Slawomir Mrozek Kathegalu’ (translated work), ‘Camera Kanninalli Germany' (a compilation of photos of Germany) and ‘A Handbook of Kannada Prosody’ and one more book by Prof C N Ramachandran ‘B A Viveka Rai Odanatada Nenapugalu’, will be released on the occasion, the press release stated.

Prof M Abdul Rahaman, former vice-chancellor Kannur and Calicut varsities, will preside over the programme.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Chancellor Prof Tejaswi Kattimani, Folklore University-Haveri former vice-chancellor Prof K Chinnappa Gowda, Bhandarkar’s College-Kundapur Head of Kannada department Dr Rekha Bannadi will be the guests.

Check out the latest videos from DH: