B C Patil film minister, not agri minister: Kurubur

State Sugarcane Growers' Association president Kurubur Shantakumar on Thursday ridiculed Agriculture Minister B C Patil and said that the recent activities of the minister shows that he is yet to come out of cinema field.

In a press conference here, Shantakumar said, "The minister’s activities of transplanting saplings, removing weed is like watching a movie. His statements over the farmers are like cinema dialogues and he appears like a ‘Film Minister’."

Commenting on the flags hoisted at the Red Fort during tractor parade by the farmers, Shantakumar alleged that the government is conspiring against the farmers and their protest.

"One Deep Sidhu has agreed that he hoisted the flag, but the government has failed to act against him. Even the police did not try to stop a group which headed towards Red Fort. A probe should be conducted by a Supreme Court judge over the issue," he demanded.