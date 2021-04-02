B R Hill temple opens for the public after four years

With the renovation of the 500-year-old Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Biligiri Rangana Betta (BR Hill),Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, the sanctum sanctorum will be open for the public from April 3.

It may be mentioned that the temple was closed for devotees since March 2017, to take up renovation works by the Muzrai department.

The renovation was taken up following public outcry over the dilapidated condition of the temple. The department of Archaeology and Museums, took up the works at a cost of Rs 2.4 crore. The pillars were replaced and the repair works were done at the sanctum sanctorum. Special puja were held on Thursday and Friday, in the presence of local devotees and priests.

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar, along with his wife, took part in the rituals on Friday. MLAs N Mahesh and R Narendra and Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi were present.

Suresh Kumar said, “The works were completed in tandem with the department of Tourism, Archaeology and Museums and district administration. Several philanthropists have donated for the cause. The minor works would be completed soon.”