B R Hill temple priest tests positive for Covid-19

The Health Department personnel have collected the samples of all the 35 temple employees

  Apr 07 2021
It may be mentioned that homas and other temple rituals were conducted from March 29 to April 2. Credit: Getty Images

The priest of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple and his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, creating anxiety among the temple employees and also others who have visited the temple in the last few days.

It may be mentioned that homas and other temple rituals were conducted from March 29 to April 2, as part of the reopening of the temple, which remained closed for the last four years due to renovation works. Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi too participated in the rituals.

As the DC tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, the priest, who was part of the temple rituals, and his family members underwent necessary tests and have tested positive for the virus.

District incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar, MLAs N Mahesh and R Narendra, Assistant Commissioner Girish and others participated in the rituals. Besides, hundreds of devotees have visited the temple since Saturday, when the temple was opened for the public.

The Health Department personnel have collected the samples of all the 35 temple employees.

As the priest tested positive, the distribution of thirtha and prasad has been stopped. Besides, Dasoha has also been temporarily stalled. The temple premises have been sanitised.
 

