B Sharat takes charge as Mysuru DC

B Sharat, a 2011 batch IAS officer, on Saturday took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

Sharat was serving as Kalaburgi DC, previously. The state government appointed Sharat in the place of Abhiram G Sankar, who has been transferred to Administrative Training Institute, Mysuru, as Joint Director.

Sharat also served as Raichur DC, Chief Executive Officer of the Mandya and Bidar Zilla Panchayats. Sharat has been felicitated with the national award for Best Implementation of MGNREGA during 2017-18 in Mandya District and the district also stood first in the state in Rural Housing schemes.