B V Nagarathna: A journey from Engalaguppe to Supreme Court

B V Nagarathna, who was recently appointed as a Supreme Court Judge, hails from Engalaguppe Chatra village in Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district. She is expected to be the second Chief Justice of India from the same family. Her father E S Venkataramaiah served as the 19th CJI for six months in 1989.

President Ram Nath Kovid approved the list recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on Thursday paving the way for her to become the first CJI in 2027 for one month between September 25 and October 29.

If Nagarathna assumes office as CJI in 2027, history will be created with both father and daughter serving as the CJI.

Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, completed SSLC at Sophia School in Bengaluru. As her father served as the SC judge in Delhi, she completed her education there. She received her degree at the Law College in Delhi in 1987. She started career as an advocate in Karnataka High Court.

She was appointed as the additional judge of Karnataka High Court in 2008 and as a full-time judge in 2010.

Nagarathna's is a joint family and there is a house at Engalaguppe Chatra village. Her uncle E S Seetharamaiah and aunt Premamma reside here. Seetharamaiah's son E S Indresh is a High Court judge.

Her cousin E S Radhakrishna said, "Though Nagarathna studied in Bengaluru, she has enjoyed the village life during vacations. If she comes to Mysuru, she visits the village".