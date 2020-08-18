B Y Vijayendra's visit after appointment as BJP state VP celebrated

The first visit of B Y Vijayendra to Mysuru on Monday, since his appointment as one of the vice presidents of BJP state unit, was widely celebrated by party leaders and workers.

It has to be noted that his claim to contest against Dr Yathindra, son of ex-chief minister Siddaramaiah, in Varuna Assembly constituency in 2018, had created a BJP wave in the segment. His popularity in the region, where Congress and JD(S) are the main parties, shot up, giving hopes to his partymen. However, due to various reasons, he had to abstain from filing his nomination, even though all arrangements were made, on April 23, 2018.

Vijayendra, who had even rented a house in Varuna village to contest the election, was made general secretary of the state BJP, youth wing. Leaders, including his father, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, had announced that Vijayendra would stay in Mysuru, even though he was not a candidate, and strive for the victory of party candidates in the region.

Soon, a disappointed Vijayendra left Mysuru and Dr Yathindra won from Varuna segment, with a huge majority of 58,616 votes, by defeating BJP’s Thotadappa Basavaraju. Thus, the strength of BJP remained almost the same in the 2018 Assembly polls in Mysuru region with five MLAs winning. The JD(S) had maintained its lead, with 18 MLAs, while the Congress managed with five MLAs. Even though BSP managed to win one seat in Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district, it was an alliance with the JD(S).

The by-election in KR Pet of Mandya district in 2019, facilitated by the resignation of K C Narayana Gowda of JD(S), brought Vijayendra into focus again. Even though the ground work was done by BJP organisers, with financial support by Narayana Gowda, Vijayendra, along with Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Hassan MLA Preetham J Gowda, was supervising the arrangements and striking deals with leaders of various communities. The victory of BJP, the first one in Mandya, the native district of Yediyurappa, was a new development. With this, the strength of the BJP MLAs grew to six in Mysuru region.

A senior BJP leader said, “The post of vice president in the state BJP is not a significant one. There are nine more vice presidents like Vijayendra. In fact two of them — M Rajendra and MP Prathap Simha — are from Mysuru.”

“If Vijayendra is getting so much attention, it is only because he is the son of the Chief Minister. Vijayendra should understand this and use his clout to strengthen the party, to grow as a natural leader. Otherwise, examples of the sons of many ex-CMs are before us,” he added.

Another senior BJP leader said, “Vijayendra should avoid his coterie, whenever he comes to Mysuru region. These ‘confidants’ or ‘close-acquaintances’ are misleading him. They are creating a divide between Vijayendra and party leaders and workers. They are checking his interaction with party organisers, with various capacities and skills. The coterie would be the main cause, if Vijayendra ends up just being the CM’s son.”