Baby stillborn, doctor accused of demanding bribe in Yadgir

A baby was stillborn on Wednesday as the gynaecologist at the government maternity hospital in Yadgir allegedly refused to perform the caesarean surgery unless the woman paid a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The 37-year-old woman, who was expecting her first child 10 years after her marriage, had arrived at Yadgir maternity hospital from Surpur with severe pain.

The woman’s family alleged that despite the emergency, the gynaecologist refused to attend to her unless they paid a bribe of Rs 10,000 and instead performed surgeries on three other women who arrived later.

The woman’s family members protested in front of the hospital demanding action against the gynaecologist.

The family blocked the road in front of the hospital demanding that the gynaecologist visit the protest venue. Protesters took district surgeon Dr Rizwana Afrin to task when she arrived at the venue to console the family members.

When contacted, the district surgeon said that though the woman’s delivery date was fixed for March 3, she reached the hospital only on Thursday after being referred to the Yadgir hospital by another facility. She was brought to the hospital at 6 pm and was operated on at 7.30 pm.

Deputy Commissioner Snehal R suspended the gynaecologist Pallavi Pujari for dereliction of duty. The DC said an enquiry has been ordered to look into bribery charges. As the situation at the hospital turned tense, the doctor was sent to her home at night amid tight police security.