Backward Classes commission bats for quota to orphaned children in Karnataka

"The Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission will recommend reservation to orphaned children," said the Commission chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde.

"The commission has prepared a report recommending the government to ensure reservation to orphaned children. Studies have been conducted on social and academic backgrounds of backward classes in 13 districts. The studies in the remaining 18 districts will be completed soon," he told reporters.

"The Commission will publish details of backward classes, categories they belong to and certificates needed for them. The data will be sent to every gram panchayat," Hegde said.

"Some small backward castes are out of reservation. The Commission will take a call to include them in respective categories based on their academic and social status. The Commission's 20 reports about the problem will be submitted to the government soon," he said.

On the demand seeking reservation for Panchamasali community, he said that the Commission would make a scientific study and submit a report.