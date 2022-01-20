Bagalkot police unearth 250 kg of explosives

Bagalkot police unearth 250 kg of explosives at farmhouse

SP Lokesh Jagalasar, DySP Nandareddy, PI Nagaraj Ambiger, SI H N Narale and staff visited the spot

  Jan 20 2022, 22:44 ist
  updated: Jan 21 2022, 06:46 ist
The Bagalkot police conduct a mahajar of seizure at a farmhouse near Honnakatti in the taluk on Thursday. The police had seized 250 kg of explosive during a raid in the morning. Credit: DH Photo

The district police on Thursday unearthed a huge cache of explosive hidden at a farmhouse at Honnakatti village. The police have taken Vijay and Manjunath into their custody.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the farmhouse leased out to Kankanameli and Nara and recovered 250 kg of explosives along with sulfur, sodium nitrate and charcoal powder. It is learnt, the explosives were to be sold to the stone quarries in the region.

SP Lokesh Jagalasar, DySP Nandareddy, PI Nagaraj Ambiger, SI H N Narale and staff visited the spot. The Bagalkot Rural police have registered a case.

