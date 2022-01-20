Bagalkot police unearth 250 kg of explosives at farmhouse

The district police on Thursday unearthed a huge cache of explosive hidden at a farmhouse at Honnakatti village. The police have taken Vijay and Manjunath into their custody.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the farmhouse leased out to Kankanameli and Nara and recovered 250 kg of explosives along with sulfur, sodium nitrate and charcoal powder. It is learnt, the explosives were to be sold to the stone quarries in the region.

SP Lokesh Jagalasar, DySP Nandareddy, PI Nagaraj Ambiger, SI H N Narale and staff visited the spot. The Bagalkot Rural police have registered a case.

