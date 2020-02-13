Bahuroopi-2020, six-day theatre fest from today

The cultural city of Mysuru is hosting the annual national theatre festival ‘Bahuroopi-2020’, at Rangayana on February 14.

The theme this year would be ‘Gandhi Patha’ to propagate Gandhism. Actor and theatre person Ananth Nag will inaugurate the Bahuroopi festival on Friday, at Vanaranga on Rangayana premises at 6 pm. Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi will release the souvenir. District In-charge and Housing Minister V Somanna will inaugurate the Handicrafts mela.

MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Tasneem, Executive Director, Canara Bank, Bengaluru A Manimekalai will be the chief guests. MLA L Nagendra will preside over.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, Secretary, Kannada and Culture department R R Jannu, Director Kannada and Culture department Rangappa, Rangayana artiste and Bahuroopi 2020 coordinator Hulugappa Kattimani, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariyappa, Joint Director V N Mallikarjunaswamy will be present, during the inaugural ceremony.

Multilingual play performances, Gandhiji’s life journey, photography exhibition, national symposium, film festival, Gandhi bhajans, Gandhiji’s footsteps in Mysuru, Gandhi through a poet’s eye-poetry recitation, theatre music, lavani folk performance on Gandhi, street play, yakshagana, talamaddale, book and handicrafts exhibition, demo of indigenous crafts and foot huts will mark the Bahuroopi festival this year.

In all, 24 plays, 13 of them in Kannada will be staged during the six-day festival. There will be a national seminar on February 16 and 17, with five sessions and interaction. Twenty movies, all based on Gandhi will be screened in Bahuroopi film festival.

Regular features of Bahuroopi like book exhibition, products exhibition and photo exhibition will be on Gandhi. A demonstration of cottage industries will be held.

Janapadotsava

As a prelude to the Bahuroopi festival, ‘Janapadotsava’ was inaugurated by Karnataka Janapada Academy chairperson Manjamma Jogathi at Kindarajogi, Janapadaranga on Thursday at 5 pm.

Sanjeeva Suvarna, Principal, Yakshagana Kendra, Udupi, was the chief guest. Geetha Montadka, convener, Janapadotsava, Rangayana director and joint director Addanda C Cariappa and V N Mallikarjunaswamy were present.

Different folk art forms will be presented on all days of Bahuroopi festival in the evenings by seven state academies of Yakshagana, Bayalata, Kodava, Arebashe, Bairy, Konkani and Tulu.

Folk art troupes from the South Zone cultural center in Nagpur and Thanjavur will take part.