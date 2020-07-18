Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalgi tests Covid-19 positive

Bailhongal MLA Mahantesh Koujalgi tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Koujalgi joins the list of high profile elected representatives from the state who have tested positive for the pandemic. He is the second MLA from the district to test positive for coronavirus after Belagavi North MLA Anil Benake.

Koujalgi showed symptoms of the illness and underwent tests for Covid-19. His test report came back on Saturday and it was confirmed that he too was infected with the deadly virus.

Assistant Commissioner, Bailhongal Subdivision Shivanand Bhajantri confirmed that the lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19.

Koujalgi had attended a review meeting on Friday in Bailhongal. Over 20 officials who had come in his contact too have been quarantined.