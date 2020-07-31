Bakrid observed in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Bakrid was observed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Friday with all adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

By maintaining social distance and wearing masks, prayers were offered at masjids. The mass prayer at Idgah Masjid was banned. As a result, no prayers were held at Idgah Masjid at Light House Hill Road, which otherwise witnesses thousands of devotees offering prayers.

Mass prayers were not allowed in halls, shaadi mahals and in open ground. A few masjids had even arranged for checking the body temperature using the thermal scanner.

The prayer mats were taken by the people from home for offering prayers.

In Udupi, the prayers were offered at Jamiya Masjid at 7 am. Only those who possessed passes were allowed to offer prayers.

At Hashimi Masjid in Nayarkere in Brahmagiri in Udupi, the namaz was allowed at 6.30 am and at 7 am.

In spite of Bakrid, there was no brisk sale of goat and sheep in Udupi on Thursday. Normally, the traders would make brisk business at Beedinagudde maidan ahead of Bakrid. Only a few traders from outside the district had arrived with goats and sheep.

In his message, MLA U T Khader wished the people for Bakrid and Varamahalakshmi Vratha festival. “Bakrid is the symbol of sacrifice, love, patience. Let us all pray for the welfare of the society and for the eradication of Covid-19.”