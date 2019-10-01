Ballari bandh to protest against district's bifurcation

Several organisations and leaders in Ballari have called for a bandh in the district on Tuesday (October 1) to protest against the proposal for bifurcation of the district and forming a separate Vijayanagara district.

The bandh is being held amidst support for and opposition to the decision depending on which part of the district one is residing. While the people residing in the western taluks are supporting the decision, despite having their own agenda as to which taluk centre should become the headquarters of the new district, the people living in the eastern taluks are opposing any bifurcation.

MLA brothers G Somashekhar Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy, and leaders Suryanarayana Reddy, and Diwakar Babu have expressed their support to the bandh.

The bandh call given by Ballari Zilla Horata Samithi, which was formed specifically to oppose the decision to bifurcate the district, has received support from the majority of organisations and committees of the district. The leaders have called for the closure of all shops and establishments from 6:00 am till 6:00 pm and have requested the vehicles to remain off the roads.

Among the organisations which have supported the bandh, the important ones include school and college organisations, Hotel Owners’ Association, APMC traders’ Association, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Lorry Owners’ Association, Coolies’ Association, Garment Merchants Association, lawyers and farmers and labourers’ associations, pro-Kannada activists, and others.

A rally was taken out in the City on Monday by the leaders to create awareness about the bandh. It started from Gadigi Chennappa Circle and passed through H R Gaviappa Circle, Durgamma Temple Road, Bengaluru Road, and others.

The Ballari District Chamber of Commerce & Industry has also extended the support to the bandh.

Chamber President V Ravikumar informed that all the members of the Chamber were opposed to the proposal to bifurcate the district and form a separate Vijayanagara district. “The State government should have consulted the organisations and the elected representatives of the district before sending the recommendation to the approval of the Cabinet,” he said.

Ballari SP C K Baba has warned against people being forced to take part in the bandh. “We have instructed that no one should be forced to take part in the bandh. Meanwhile, we have taken adequate precaution to ensure law and order during the bandh,” he assured.