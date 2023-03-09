Balloon-like object creates panic in Bailhongal village in Karnataka

Panic spread at Gaddikarvinkoppa village in Bailhongal taluk after a large balloon-like unidentified object with electronic devices was found lying in the agricultural lands of one of the farmers on Thursday.

Locals said that it appeared like a balloon that was controlled electronically, but they were unaware from which direction it came and fell. Since some electronic machines too appeared to be connected to it, the villagers informed the police.

Explained | What are spy balloons and why are they still in use?

Police arrived at the spot and took the balloon-like object into their custody.

It is feared that the balloon could be like the spy balloon which had made news in the United States. As the news of the balloon spread, curious villagers came near the spot to have a glimpse of it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Nayak, who visited the spot, said the balloon contains some electronic devices attached to it and it has been sent to Forensic Laboratory for analysis.