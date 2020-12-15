Ban on entry of devotees at Karnataka's Kukke Subrahmanya temple from Dec 17 to 20

As a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided not to allow devotees to take part in the Champa Shashthi rituals at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple from December 17 to 20.

DC Dr Rajendra K V said that only those devotees who have registered for the Rathotsava Sevas in advance will be allowed to take part in rituals like Chouthi, Panchami and Shashthi Rathotsava.

As per the ban order, devotees/tourists will not be allowed to enter the temple between Dec 17 and 20. Those who violate the directive will be booked under the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 (Section 5 (3), 6 (1), 2), said the DC.