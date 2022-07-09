Ban on movement of heavy goods vehicles in Kodagu

The Kodagu district administration has banned the movement of heavy goods carrier vehicles in Kodagu till October 15, because of the monsoon.

"Following heavy rain, the roads in the district have been damaged and there is fear of collapse of roads in the district," Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said in his order.

The transportation of timber has been completely banned. The ban will apply to goods carriers and trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 16,200 kg and above, bullet tankers shipping cargo containers, and multi-axle vehicles.

However, the restriction does not apply to containers carrying LPG, milk, vehicles on government work, school and college vehicles and public transport vehicles.

To ensure the implementation of the order, NH 275, which passes through the district, will be patrolled for round-the-clock monitoring along with setting up a checkpost at Sampaje.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the police and the RTO to initiate action against those who violate the order.