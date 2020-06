The movement of heavy vehicles on Agumbe Ghat has been banned till October 15.





The Agumbe Ghat connects Shivamogga with the Udupi district. There is a possibility of landslides on either side of the Ghat road if movement of heavy vehicles is allowed during the monsoon, said Udupi DC G Jagadeesh.





The movement of all heavy vehicles above 12 tonne has been banned on the road.





Till the end of monsoon, all the heavy vehicles have to travel via Udupi-Brahmavar-Barkur- Shankaranarayana; Siddapura-Hosangady-Hulikal Ghat-Hosanagara-Theerthahalli; Udupi-Karkala-Bajagoli-S K Border-Kerekatte-Sringeri- Shivamogga, said the DC.