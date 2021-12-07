Ban on movement of vehicles to facilitate road works

The construction of roads from Kilpadi Junction to Kukkatte Road and from Kukkate Junction to Kollurpadavu is in progress. Hence, the movement of vehicles has been restricted till April 30.

All the vehicles from Mulki to Kukkatte Junction have to use Panjinadka, Balkunje, Uleppadi road or Kavatharu temple road-Balkunje-Uleppadi to reach Kukkatte, said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

All the vehicles from Kukkatte Junction to Mulki should use Uleppadi-Balkunje-Panjinadka route.

To facilitate the construction of the road at Shaktinagara and Kuntalpadi road in ward number 21, the movement of vehicles has been banned till December 30.

All the vehicles to Kuntalpadi - Shakthinagara from Yeyyadi and Maryhill have to take a right turn at Dandakeri (Kuntalpadi) bridge and use Kodange road to travel to Shakthinagara, Bikarnakatte and Nanthoor. Vehicles from Shakthinagar to Yeyyadi and Maryhill should use Yeyyadi-Adithyanagara-Maryhill.

The movement of vehicles from Padi Railway bridge till Jalligudde road has been banned till December 30 to facilitate the work.

Vehicles plying from Jalligudde to Padil-Pumpwell should use Kallakatte-Faisalnagara-Veeranagara to Bajal Road (Padil) underpass. Vehicles from Jalligudde to Pumpwell-Thokottu should use the Jalligudde Cross-JM Road-Ekkur stretch.

Route numbers 11B and 11C buses should travel on Pumpwell-Ekkur-J M Road-Jalligudde Cross and return back on the same route. All the route number 9 buses should travel on Ekkur-JM Road-Bajal and return on the same stretch, Kumar added.

