Ban organisations engaged in anti-social activities: Basavaraj Horatti

In the wake right-wing activists' demand for a ban on SDPI and PFI with regard to Bengaluru violence, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Saturday said that there is nothing wrong in banning any organisation engaged in anti-social activities if it is found guilty after the investigation.

"Violence in Bengaluru is due to the failure of the government, as it would not have happened if precautions were taken when there was information about the planning for that incident. Such violence has become a black-spot for the state. Now, it has become like digging the well after the fire erupted," he said.

He added that political blame-game even during Covid-19 situation and violence is very unfortunate. After a thorough investigation into the Bengaluru violence incident, life imprisonment should be given to those who are guilty.

Mere votes have become important for politicians today, and values are lost in politics. State and people's interests should be the priority for politicians, while votes and party should come next. Politics should be done only during elections, and all parties should work together in other times for the welfare of people, Horatti noted.