Bandipur likely to get wildlife rescue centre

If everything goes as per the plan, Bandipur Tiger Reserve will have a wild animals rescue centre.

The authorities of the Tiger Reserve, led by Conservator of Forests and Field Director Bandipur Tiger Reserve T Balachandra, have prepared a proposal that will be submitted to the state government on Monday.

A majority of the rescued animals are shifted to Mysuru Zoo, after administering treatment at Chamundi Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, maintained by Mysuru Zoo.

The director said, "As a majority of the animals are sent to the zoo, there is a space issue and it is also risky to transport the animals to Mysuru. The rescue centre in the forest region is a boon both for animals as well as Forest department."

The authorities have planned to develop the centre on 100 acres of land in the forest. The Forest department rescues animals which are injured either in man-animal conflict or due to other reasons, such as age factor. These animals can be treated at the centre. Later, the recovered animals can be left into the forest.

“We have prepared a comprehensive plan. The centre will have several benefits and it is a boon for the wildlife as it locates in the forest. Aged animals can spend their last days in the forest,” says the director.

According to Forest department officials, the zoo charges Rs 7.5 lakh for each tiger for an year. The Forest department rescues several animals every year. Rescue of leopards is common in the region. The Forest department officials have rescued two tigers and an elephant in the last two years. In addition, the officials have rescued many other species of wildlife.