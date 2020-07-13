Bangramanjeshwara residents rescue 3 stranded fishermen

Bangramanjeshwara residents rescue three stranded fishermen

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:18 ist
The rescued fishermen. Credit: DH

The residents of Bangramanjeshwara in Kasaragod rescued three fishermen who were stranded in the sea for 16 hours after the engine of the traditional boat failed.

The fishermen had ventured into fishing using a traditional boat belonging to Asif from Ullal.  Three fishermen from Tamil Nadu— Bala, Nagaraj, and Sukumar were on board.

The engine of the boat failed in the sea when the boat reached Manjeshwara on Sunday. They remained stranded in the sea for 16 hours. All the food they had taken along with them too had remained exhausted.

K M K Rashid from Bangramanjeshwar received information on stranded fishermen on Monday morning. He along with Kanvatheertha resident Dhanraj, Mustafa and Haneef from Hosabettu Kadappa, Mohammed and Razak from Bangramanjeshwar went in a separate boat and rescued the stranded fishermen.

The boat too has been brought to the shores of Bangramanjeshwara.

Kasaragod
Karnataka

