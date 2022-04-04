Bannanje Raja, 7 others get life term in Nayak murder case

The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to underworld gangster Bannanje Raja and seven of his accomplices in the businessman R N Nayak murder case.

The special court and principal district and sessions judge C M Joshi pronounced the sentence.

Bannanje Raja had demanded protection money of Rs 3 crore from Nayak. He was shot dead at KC Road in Ankola on December 21, 2013. The murder happened in broad daylight.

Three of the 16 accused in the case have been acquitted while another three are still at large.

Vivek Kumar Upadhyaya, the first accused in the case, was killed in an exchange of fire with Nayak’s gunman on the day of the murder.

The court ordered a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the wife of Nayak and police security for his son, Mayur.

