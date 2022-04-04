Bannanje Raja, 7 others get life term in murder case

Bannanje Raja, 7 others get life term in Nayak murder case

Three of the 16 accused in the case have been acquitted while another three are still at large

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 02:40 ist
Bannanje Raja. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to underworld gangster Bannanje Raja and seven of his accomplices in the businessman R N Nayak murder case.

The special court and principal district and sessions judge C M Joshi pronounced the sentence.

Bannanje Raja had demanded protection money of Rs 3 crore from Nayak. He was shot dead at KC Road in Ankola on December 21, 2013. The murder happened in broad daylight.

Three of the 16 accused in the case have been acquitted while another three are still at large.

Vivek Kumar Upadhyaya, the first accused in the case, was killed in an exchange of fire with Nayak’s gunman on the day of the murder.

The court ordered a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the wife of Nayak and police security for his son, Mayur. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bannanje Raja
Murder case
life imprisonment

Related videos

What's Brewing

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

 