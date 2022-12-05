Banned orgs desperate, want to create confusion: Bommai

Banned organisations desperate, want to create confusion in society: Bommai

A suo moto case was registered after 'Join CFI' messages were painted on walls in Shivamogga

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 14:24 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

A suo moto case was registered on Monday at Shiralakoppa Police Station in Shikaripura Taluk after "join CFI" messages were painted on walls at 9 places in Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga.

"Police are taking action on it. After banning all these organisations, they have become desperate and want to create confusion in society. We will take prompt action," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said in reaction to the graffiti.

More details awaited.

