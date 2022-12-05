Banned organisations desperate, want to create confusion in society: Bommai CFI graffiti

A suo moto case was registered on Monday at Shiralakoppa Police Station in Shikaripura Taluk after "join CFI" messages were painted on walls at 9 places in Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga.

"Police are taking action on it. After banning all these organisations, they have become desperate and want to create confusion in society. We will take prompt action," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said in reaction to the graffiti.

