Banner banning Muslim vendors removed in Sagar

A banner reading that vendors belonging to non-Hindu religion are not permitted to set up stalls in Maha Ganapathi fair slated to be held in the town from April 2 to 28 was removed on Thursday after it went viral on social media networking sites.

Tahasildar Mallesh B Pujar clarified that taluk administration has not put up any such banner and it has not imposed restrictions on vendors on the basis of religion.

Stalls were allotted in auction in the town. Dharmika Datti Parishat member Raghavendra Bhat said, vendors who get stalls in the auction must set up the same and they must not allow others to set up stalls in the fair. If stalls are given to non-Hindus, they would be seized.

He said Muzrai department has made it clear that non-Hindus are not permitted to carry out business in fairs, and religious festivals of Hindus. "We have no enmity towards other religions."

A vendor belonging to Muslim community said "though taluk administration has not officially issued any order that non-Hindus were not permitted to set up stalls in the fair, we did not participate in auction considering the current situation."

Check out DH's latest videos: