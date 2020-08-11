Bantwal boy who wrote SSLC exam using his toes scores 67.84%

Kaushik Acharya who won the heart of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar S for his unwavering spirit by writing the SSLC exam using toes, has passed with first class by scoring 67.84 percent.

Born with deformed arms, he is the student of SVS High School in Bantwal. By overcoming all obstacles, he practiced to write gripping pen between his toes.

There was celebration at his house at Kanchikarapete when the results were announced on Monday. His parents Rajesh Acharya and Jalajakshi distributed sweets.

He scored 96 in Kannada, 50 in English, 83 in Sanskrit, 63 in mathematics, 54 in science and 78 in science. Kaushik wishes to continue his studies in commerce stream.