Bar blow to Mysuru student in sedition case

The Mysuru Bar Association on Tuesday decided not to represent a girl student against whom a sedition case was registered for allegedly displaying a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest against the attack on JNU students at the University of Mysore (UoM).

The advocate, who helped B Nalini secure an anticipatory bail, also withdrew from the case citing personal reasons.

“This is a sedition case which is related to national integrity and sovereignty. The members feel it is not proper to defend such cases,” association secretary Shivappa said.

He said the decision was taken at an executive committee meeting where the advocates’ plea to discuss the issue of the student — booked under IPC Section 124A — was taken up.

It is, however, expected that advocates from other places will volunteer to defend Nalini.

After the controversy, Nalini had released a video stating that her intention behind the ‘Free Kashmir’ placard was to stress on the Internet shutdown in the Union

Territory. She had clarified that she was not an office-bearer of any organisation.

Bar association president Anand Kumar said that Pruthvi, the lawyer of Nalini, sent a WhatsApp message that he was withdrawing from the case.

Nalini had allegedly displayed the placard during a protest on January 8 at Manasagangotri, University of Mysore (UoM) campus. The protest was organised by groups such as the UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students’ Federation of India and the All India Democratic Students Organisation.

The Jayalakshmipuram Police had filed a suo motu case on January 9. The Registrar also filed a case on the same day. The first hearing was held at the Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday and was adjourned for January 20 as public prosecutor Anand Kumar sought time to file objections to the anticipatory bail of Nalini.

Nalini had got bail on January 10 and appeared before the police the next day, along with her father.

On Tuesday, she shouted “no humanity” and expressed displeasure when mediapersons took her photos and shot videos. She squatted in the corridor, challenging the media to shoot videos forever. Later, her parents pacified her and escorted her.

Maridevaiah, the president of the UoM Researchers Association, who is named in the FIR, is still at large.

The police have so far questioned eight people. Nalini was summoned on Tuesday also for an inquiry.