Barber refuses haircut to Dalits

After the video clips of a barber from Yaadalagatte in the taluk refusing haircut to Dalits went viral on social media platforms, Tahsildar N Raghumurthy stepped in and convinced the barber to serve people from the scheduled castes.

Srinivas, a native of Kyatgondanahalli, used to visit Yaadalagatte village twice a week since the neighbouring village had no barbers. He, however, refused to cut hair of Dalits recently saying that he is worshipping Narasimha Swamy.

The villagers raised objections and told him not to visit their village. Arguments ensued between the barber and the villagers. The video clip of the episode went viral prompting the tahsildar to visit the village and pacify the warring parties. He convinced Srinivas to serve Dalits and assured him of help in setting up a saloon.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: