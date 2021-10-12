Basavaraj Bommai manages to convince rebel BJP candidate Ballary

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seems to have ended the dissidence that emerged in the Hangal assembly constituency ahead of the by-poll by convincing Channabasappa R Ballary, BJP's rebel candidate to withdraw the nomination papers.

It may be mentioned that Ballary filed nomination papers as an independent candidate for the by-poll to Hangal assembly constituency slated to be held on October 30 after the party decided to field Shivaraj Sajjanar as its nominee. This turned out to be a setback for the ruling party.

Speaking to media persons, after holding a meeting with the chief minister in GMIT Guest House in the city on Tuesday, BJP's rebel candidate Channabasappa R Ballary said that he was the aspirant of BJP's ticket for the by-poll to Hangal assembly constituency. But he does not know the reason for denying the ticket to him.

Also Read | CM Bommai holds closed-door meeting on Karnataka bypolls

"Following the pressure from people of Panchamasali Lingayat community, I decided to face the by-poll as an independent candidate. The chief minister held talks with me for more than 30 minutes. I would take a call on withdrawing nomination papers on October 13, the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers, after consulting people of the community in Hangal," Ballary said.

He said that he and Bommai were good friends and if the results of the by-polls become negative, it would bring disrespect to the chief minister. He further said, "So, I am thinking on those lines. I will abide by the decision of the community."

He also made it clear that he has not put forth any demand before the leadership. When asked about family politics, he said "Like Jarkiholi brothers family, my younger brother (Virupakshppa Rudrappa Ballary) is BJP MLA from Byadagi. So, can't I become an independent MLA?" he questioned.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he held talks on poll strategies to emerge victorious in the by-elections to Hangal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies slated to be held on October 30. He also exuded confidence that BJP would win both the seats.

On Ballary, he said, "We are good old friends and he was a close aide of the former minister the late CM Udasi. I have discussed with him and Ballary will take a call on withdrawing nomination papers after holding talks with people of the community."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: