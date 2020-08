Dr. Basavaraj Donur, a story writer and Central University of Karnataka's English Department's chairman, has been appointed as dean of the School of Humanities and Languages of the varsity for a period of three years.

He has also worked as Controller of Examination, CUK and IGNTU. He was the dean of the School of Humanities and Languages, CUK.

Donur was also a member of the Academic Council and Executive Council.