BBMP spent Rs 1,574 cr on roadworks in 110 villages

Other than the zonal spending, the BBMP’s road infrastructure division spent Rs 112 crore primarily to fix major roads. 

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 10 2023, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 05:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP spent Rs 1,574 crore in the last three years on asphalting roads and fixing drains in the 110 villages added to the city limits 16 years ago. 

The information was provided in the Assembly last week in response to a question asked by Shantinagar MLA NA Harris. 

 

Most of the funds were spent on restoring roads dug up by the BWSSB for laying pipelines of the drainage network. Some of the 110 villages that received the funds include Hemmigepura, Thalaghattapura, Herohalli, Vasanthapura, Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hagadur and Doddanekundi.

Despite the spending, the infrastructure in these areas remains bad, indicating the poor quality of work. Almost half of the Rs 1,574 crore was spent on Mahadevapura Zone, which comprises Mahadevapura and KR Puram assembly segments.

 

BBMP
Roads
Karnataka
villages

