Be prepared to handle flood, says dist in-charge secy

District in-charge Secretary Jayaram directed the district and taluk administrations to be prepared to handle the flood situation and also suggested to take immediate measures to shift people and animals to safer places.

Addressing the officials of Taluk Task Forces through video conference at the Zilla Panchayat office here, on Friday, he said that the district is likely to receive heavy rainfall for Saturday as per the reports and the water level in the rivers may increase.

The secretary suggested shifting of people and animals from low lying areas, without delay.

District-level officials, who are deputed as nodal officers, must-visit taluks and must take measures to open rehabilitation centres and ‘Goshalas’ immediately.

Jayaram asked the officials to concentrate more on areas which were affected by floods during the previous years and also advised them to take local people’s representatives into confidence.

The secretary directed the officials to conduct a survey of crop and property loss. “The accurate report must be submitted to the government. The officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc) should repair the damaged power lines immediately,” he said.

He asked them not to take leave unless an emergency. “Despite flood and Covid-19 work, the officials must complete their routine work without delay. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar have been directed to be prepared to manage floods and the officials must be ready to handle the situation,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that the government has directed to follow the previous year guidelines to issue compensation to flood-related damages. “Until now, no cattle death is reported, but a man lost life due to floods. There will be crop loss as Cauvery, Kabini and Lakshmana Tirtha rivers are overflowing. As many as 66 houses are damaged since August 1,” he said.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth were present.