Be safe, celebrate festival with ‘Turmeric Ganesha’

With just a couple of days left for Gowri-Ganesha festival, the usual charm of a variety of colourful Ganesha idols attracting passersby is missing this year, due to the Covid pandemic.

Businessmen selling textiles, readymade garments and fancy stores, displaying a variety of bangles, an integral part of the festival, complain dull business.

With the government and district administration restricting the installation of idols at public places, citing safety measure, rows of Ganesha idols, in a variety of colours, sizes and concepts, displayed by roadsides, announcing the festival a month in advance is missing. This has affected the idol-makers of the city.

However, the concept of Do It Yourself (DIY) Ganeshas, made of eco-friendly materials, is gaining momentum. A large number of people have decided to go for seed Ganesha idols, small clay idols made of mould at home and also turmeric Ganeshas.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) too has launched a turmeric ganesha campaign. The digital campaign has gained momentum, advising the people to make their own Ganesha idols, using turmeric powder, rice flour or maida, sugar, and pepper, which are all available in the kitchens.

The KSPCB is educating the public on the use of eco-friendly Ganesha idols every year. This year is different, as bringing clay idols to home would pose a risk of Covid, as the markets are crowded. The idea of turmeric Ganesha has come as a blessing for the people. Besides, it is eco-friendly and readily dissolves in a bucket of water. The water can be used for plants and also to sanitise around the house, as turmeric is a natural disinfectant.

While a section of the people are still insisting on an idol from the market, to keep the tradition, they are opting small clay idols, this year. But, many are searching on YouTube and internet to learn how to make an idol at home, using turmeric. The KSPCB has also released videos as part of the campaign. Some have already placed orders for seed Ganesha idols and clay with a mould.

The KSPCB campaign has set a target of one million home-made turmeric idols, this festival.