‘Beast of burden’ to bringer of bounty, it’s a jubilant bray for donkey

From being belittled as just a beast of burden, the humble donkey now has multiple uses, bringing in riches to its rearers.

Karnataka’s first donkey farm at Parladka village in Ira gram panchayat, 37 km from Mangaluru, is all set to prove that it is a highly profitable business.

“Donkey’s milk (DM) fetches Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per litre, urine Rs 500 to Rs 600 per litre and donkey dung (as organic manure) Rs 600 to Rs 700 per kg,” said Srinivas Gowda of Aisiri Farm, which has added donkey farming to its existing ‘Kadaknath’ (Jet black Indian breed of chicken), sheep and goat farming.

Techie-turned-passionate dairy farmer Srinivas Gowda says his donkey farming is for the masses.

“I will set up a bottling unit and sell DM in 30, 60, 100 and 200 ml bottles. The 30 ml bottle will be priced around Rs 150,” he informs.

Hailing from a family of farmers in Kanakapura of Ramanagar district, Srinivas Gowda dreams of making it big in farming.

Srinivas decided to set up a dairy, inspired by Dr R N Sreenivas Gowda, former chairman of National Research Centre on Equines and Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

“I have been campaigning in favour of donkey farms after NRCE’s survey revealed a drastic 61.2% decline in population of donkeys (now it’s population is 1.2 lakh),” Sreenivas Gowda said.

After years of research, Srinivas found donkey breeds from Gujarat (Halari) and Andhra Pradesh as ideal for his farm spread over 2.5 acres.

On why he chose Ira village, Srinivas recollects that during a training on donkey farming at Karnataka Veterinary College, Hebbal in Bengaluru, participants complained that conditions in Dakshina Kannada district were not ideal for livestock breeding.

Thus, I started the donkey farm here with 20 donkeys.

“Significant care is the key in donkey farming. I get seven lakh to eight litres of milk per day from 12 female donkeys (each female donkey yields less than half a litre of milk). The drove of donkeys also includes seven calves and a male. Apart from conservation, Srinivas intends to provide free training to youth in donkey farming and make them self-employed,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas says donkey is not a symbol of humiliation. As a first step, he has named the shed as ‘Jack and Jenny’ (term for female donkey) cottage. During the formal inauguration of the donkey farm on Wednesday (June 8), he will be naming all 20 donkeys.

“I will also serve donkey milk to guests,” he said.